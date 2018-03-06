AC/DC - Limited Edition Back In Black Cassette To Be Issued For Record Store Day 2018

A limited edition cassette version of AC/DC's classic 1980 album Back In Black will be released for Record Store Day 2018, taking place on Saturday, April 21st. RCA will released 2,500 copies of the cassette.

A full list of stores participating in Record Store Day can be found here.

AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie", lifted from the band's 1977 album Let There Be Rock, can be heard in the new trailer for ABC's upcoming reboot of the classic sitcom, Rosanne.

Roseanne Barr's long-running hit sitcom will return for a 10th season on March 27th. Check out the trailer, which made it's debut during last nights Oscars ceremony, below: