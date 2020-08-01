AC/DC - Multi-Cam Video Of Entire Final Rock Or Bust World Tour Show With AXL ROSE Available

On September 20th, 2016 AC/DC performed their final show on the Rock Or Bust World Tour with Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose fronting the band at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Rose replaced singer Brian Johnson during the tour, who was forced to step down to hearing problems.

Check out the multi-can footage below courtesy of YouTube user markit aneight. The setlis was as follows:

"Rock Or Bust"

"Shoot To Thrill"

"Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be"

"Back In Black"

"Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder"

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"Rock 'N' Roll Damnation"

"Thunderstruck"

"High Voltage"

"Rock 'N' Roll Train"

"Hells Bells"

"Givin' The Dog A Bone"

"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

"Live Wire"

"Sin City"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Shot Down In Flames"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"T.N.T."

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

Encore:

"Highway To Hell"

"Riff Raff"

"Problem Child"

"For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)"