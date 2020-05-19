AC/DC - Original Members Discuss Band’s Sydney Origins In Exclusive Mini-Documentary

AC/DC was indisputably born and bred in Sydney, Australia, but there aren't the statues, plaques and laneways that other cities have to show the origins of one of the biggest rock bands of all time.

Take a high-voltage trip through Sydney and learn about the forgotten haunts and the story that shaped AC/DC. Sit down with some of the band's original members, Mark Evans, Noel Taylor, Rob Bailey and Tony Currenti, in this exclusive mini-documentary by the The Sydney Morning Herald's Tom Compagnoni.