AC/DC - Ozzy’s Boneyard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Back In Black; Preview Clips Streaming

Ozzy Osbourne’s exclusive SiriusXM channel, Ozzy’s Boneyard, will be ringing hell’s bells all weekend long in celebration of the 40th anniversary of AC/DC’s legendary Back In Black album.

Starting today, Friday, July 24, at 12 PM, ET, tune in to Ozzy’s Boneyard (Ch. 38) every hour through Sunday, July 26 at 11 PM, ET to hear 40 Years Of AC/DC’s Back In Black.

40 Years Of AC/DC’s Back In Black, will feature songs from AC/DC’s beloved seventh album - including hard-rock favorites like “Back in Black”, “You Shook Me All Night Long”, and “Hells Bells” - as well as insight from the legendary band.

Click here to stream, and listen to segments from the upcoming special below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard.

AC/DC says Back In Black was the biggest album in their careers:

AC/DC says the title Back In Black was Intended to honor Bon Scott:

Brian Johnson almost didn't audition for AC/DC: