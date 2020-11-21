AC/DC - Power Up Album Wins This Week's US Sales Race; Earns #1 Overall

Last week, Headline Planet revealed AC/DC's new Power Up was the frontrunner to win the week’s US album sales race. According to Hits Daily Double, Power Up was projected to sell 100 - 110K albums in the US. With units from track sales and streams included, the album was expected to generate 105 -115K in total first-week activity.

Acording to Headline Planet, Hits Daily Double is crowning Power Up the winner of the US sales race. The album reportedly sold 114K US copies during the official tracking period. Units from track sales and streams bring the total to 121K in activity.

AC/DC's 17th studio album, Power Up, is out now. Audio streams of all songs from the album can be found below.

Check out the BraveWords review of the Power up here.

The Limited Edition Deluxe Lightbox, CD, Vinyl and Digital Download editions of Power Up are available here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of order options, which can be viewed at this location.

For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

The AC/DC lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) is firing on all cylinders once again.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

