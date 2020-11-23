AC/DC - Power Up Hits #1 On Billboard 200 Chart

According to Billboard, and not surprisingly given statistics from other parts of the world, AC/DC's new Power Up album entered the Billboard 200 chart at #1. This falls in line with previous reports that Hits Daily Double had crowned Power Up the winner of the US sales race. The album reportedly sold 114K US copies during the official tracking period. Units from track sales and streams bring the total to 121K in activity.

The UK's Daily Mail reported over the weekend that AC/DC have landed their sixth #1 album on the ARIA charts in their native Australia with Power Up. They have made history by being the only Australian band to have #1 albums on the ARIA chart at least once over the course of five decades.

AC/DC's 17th studio album, Power Up, is out now. Check out the BraveWords review here.

The Limited Edition Deluxe Lightbox, CD, Vinyl and Digital Download editions of Power Up are available here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of order options, which can be viewed at this location.

For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

The AC/DC lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) is firing on all cylinders once again.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"