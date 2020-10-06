AC/DC - Release Date For New Album Confirmed; New Interview With BRIAN JOHNSON And CLIFF WILLIAMS Available

It has been announced that "Shot In The Dark", the new single from AC/DC, will be released on Wednesday, October 7, at 12 AM, NYC / 5 AM, London / 3 PM, Sydney. Words has now come down that the band's new album, PWR/UP, will be released on November 13th.

In addition, frontman Brian Johnson and bassist Cliff Williams are featured in a new interview with Atlanta's Rock 100.5 discussing the new album. Check it out below.

On the band getting back together

Johnson: "It was about 2018, and Angus (Young) was contacted by the record company, who said, 'Do you fancy doing an album?' And Angus said, 'Well, let's ask the boys.' So he asked me and Cliff and Phil (Rudd). And Stevie (Young) was there, obviously. And I think we all said 'yes' immediately. We just said, 'This would be great....' and we went off to Vancouver in about August. As soon as we walked in there was this electricity, this bond that had been built up over 38 years since I joined. And, of course, when the boys plugged in - or powered up, if you'll excuse the pun - and they started playing, that was it. It was a great time."

Two teasers for "Shot In The dark" are available below:

"Shot In The Dark" Teaser #1:

"Shot In The Dark" Teaser #2:

AC/DC recently revealed a new photo confirming their 2020 lineup: Angus Young (Lead Guitar), Brian Johnson (Lead Vocals), Cliff Williams (Bass Guitar), Phil Rudd (Drums), and Stevie Young (Rhythm Guitar).

Stay tuned for further details on AC/DC's new album, coming soon!







