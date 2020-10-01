AC/DC Release Teaser Video For New Single "Shot In The Dark"

AC/DC have released a teaser for their upcoming new single, "Shot In The Dark", to be featured on the band's new album, possibly titled Power Up. The new released will be the follow-up to Rock Or Bust, released in 2014. Check out the teaser clip below:

Earlier this week the band revealed a new photo confirming their 2020 lineup: Angus Young (Lead Guitar), Brian Johnson (Lead Vocals), Cliff Williams (Bass Guitar), Phil Rudd (Drums), and Stevie Young (Rhythm Guitar).

AC/DC fan site AC/DC Brasil recently posted two new photos of the band filming a new video, which the official AC/DC website has since pulled down.

Last year AC/DC were seen working at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver with engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust). AC/DC ’s upcoming studio album will include the late Malcolm Young playing rhythm guitar on all tracks.

Stay tuned for further details on AC/DC's new album, coming soon!