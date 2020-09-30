AC/DC Reveal New Band Photo Confirming 2020 Lineup

More news today from the AC/DC camp, as the band reveal a new photo confirming their 2020 lineup: Angus Young (Lead Guitar), Brian Johnson (Lead Vocals), Cliff Williams (Bass Guitar), Phil Rudd (Drums), and Stevie Young (Rhythm Guitar).

The band have been dropping hints, suggesting that they're ready to release a new studio album, possibly titled Power Up. Yesterday they updated their Facebook page with a new teaser video, simply using the hashtag #PWRUP.



Australia's Triple M reported that a very AC/DC looking poster went up outside of Angus Young's old high school in Sydney. The poster says "Are you ready to PWR UP" including the classic AC/DC lightning bolt, planted right outside Ashfield Boys High School. The poster includes a new URL to a never before seen AC/DC website, pwrup.acdc.com/.



And AC/DC fan site AC/DC Brasil recently posted two new photos of the band filming a new video, which the official AC/DC website has since pulled down.

Last year AC/DC were seen working at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver with engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust). AC/DC ’s upcoming studio album will include the late Malcolm Young playing rhythm guitar on all tracks.

Updates to follow.