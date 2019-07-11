AC/DC Rumoured To Be Announcing 2019-2020 World Tour Next Week

Topeka, Kansas radio station, V100 is reporting that, according to their sources, AC/DC are set to announce a 2019-2020 World Tour next week on Wednesday.

Says V100: "Obviously, we’re talking about the music biz here, things could change. But, right now that’s what we’ve been told.

"Another fun bit of info we’ve got for you is to answer all of your questions about Brian Johnson. Yes, he’s back with the band. It’s been rumoured for months now that he’s been working with the band and we’ve been told those rumours are true. Brian has been working special in-ears made for his performances so that he can continue to perform without causing any more damage to his hearing than he already has.

"Our source is someone close with the AC/DC camp and we believe them to be a reliable source. As always, things could change, but for now I would start saving your pennies and get ready to buy some AC/DC tickets in the very near future."

Stay tuned for updates.