AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG On New Single "Shot In The Dark" - "The Title Is A Little Bit Cheeky Because We All Like A Little Nip In The Night Or A Few Shots In The Dark"; More New Song Titles Revealed

"Shot In The Dark", the new single from AC/DC, will be released tomorrow, Wednesday, October 7, at 12 AM, NYC / 5 AM, London / 3 PM, Sydney. The song is the first from band's new album, PWR/UP (POWER UP), which will be released on November 13.

Rolling Stone has released an extensive feature, in which the band members discuss their return, the new album, and more. An excerpt from the feature, which includes the revelation of more new song titles, follows:

(AC/DC) convened in August 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O’Brien, who also worked 2008’s Black Ice and 2014’s Rock Or Bust.

“What I like about Brendan is that he keeps you working when you’re doing a project with him,” says Angus Young. “He’s talented himself. He knows his bass and his guitar and a bit of drums. And piano. He covers the spectrum for what we can do musically. It’s very good because you’re working with a musician, since he can apply that musical knowledge.”

By the time of the session, Young had flagged 12 tunes he wanted to cut. None of them stray far from the AC/DC formula established back in 1973: Anthemic, stadium-ready choruses, loud guitars, and devilish titles like “Demon Fire” and “Witch’s Spell”. As always, there wasn’t a ballad or a love song anywhere in the mix.

Lead-off single “Shot In The Dark” is a perfect example. “It’s got that great AC/DC vibe about it, great swagger, and a good AC/DC rock & roll chant,” says Angus. “The title is a little bit cheeky because we all like a little nip [of alcohol] in the night or a few shots in the dark. I was very glad when the record company heard it [that] they felt it was a very strong song and should be the first one that people hear.”

“Money Shot” sounds like an unambiguous ode to the climax of many pornographic films (“Doctor, what’s the antidote?/Lady, try the money shot/Doctor, what’s the antidote?/Lady, just try the money shot/Best taken when hot”), but Angus swears that wasn’t his intent.

“Photographers used to say to us, ‘Do this,’ and they’d go ‘You’re on the money - that’s the money shot,'” he says. “When we were putting the song down with Brendan, I was telling him about it. He says, ‘Everyone knows what the money shot is.’ I’m going, ‘Huh?’ It was by accident.”

Read more at RollingStone.com.

Two teasers for "Shot In The dark" are available below:

"Shot In The Dark" Teaser #1:

"Shot In The Dark" Teaser #2:

AC/DC recently revealed a new photo confirming their 2020 lineup: Angus Young (Lead Guitar), Brian Johnson (Lead Vocals), Cliff Williams (Bass Guitar), Phil Rudd (Drums), and Stevie Young (Rhythm Guitar).

Stay tuned for further details on AC/DC's new album, coming soon!








