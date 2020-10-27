AC/DC Singer BRIAN JOHNSON Discusses Whiskey-Fuelled Quest To Find The Loch Ness Monster With MALCOLM YOUNG - "Mal Had A Drink In One Hand, A Box Of Fireworks In The Other, And Was Trying To Set Fire To The Loch"

AC/DC will release their new album, Power Up, on November 13 via Columbia Records. Singer Brian Johnson and guitarist Angus Young spoke with NME about the album, and during the chat, Brian recalled the time when he and late guitarist Malcom Young headed off on a whiskey-fuelled quest to discover the Loch Ness monster.

“We both had these Land Rovers and we’d taken them for a trip around Scotland - Malcolm loved his fireworks and he’d taken a big box with him,” he chuckles. “One night, we were four sheets to the wind and staying at this hotel right on the side of the loch. Mal just said, ‘C’mon, let’s go and find the Loch Ness monster! I’ve got fireworks and it might attract it!’

“There we were, going straight into the water in our shoes, up to our knees, and it was freezing! Mal had a drink in one hand, a box of fireworks in the other, and was trying to set fire to the loch. We were just howling. By the time we got back to our wives we had straw in our hair and were covered in mud. What a night!”

Read the full interview at NME.com.

The Limited Edition Deluxe Lightbox, CD, Vinyl and Digital Download editions of Power Up are available for pre-order here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of pre-order options, which can be viewed at this location.

Power Up is AC/DC’s 17th studio album. For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

The AC/DC lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) is firing on all cylinders once again.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot in the Dark"

"Through the Mists of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

