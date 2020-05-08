AC/DC Singer BRIAN JOHNSON Offers Message Of Support To Italian Fans - "I Know You've Been Through A Real Bad Time"; Video

AC/DC frontman, Brian Johnson, has released a message of support for Italian fan site, AC/DC Italia. Watch the video below.

"Listen, I know you've been through a real bad time and you're starting to slowly come out of it. But I feel for you… But you know what? Watching the news and seeing the Italian people singing from the balconies made me feel so proud and very emotional too. It was my mother's country, and I suppose it's my country too.

"I don't know what to say. We're in lockdown, I can't move, just like you.. I just hope very soon we'll be able to see you all again."

Later in the clip, Brian adds: "For everybody in Italy, I know we're gonna get through it. And for all the boys at the fan club, and everybody that runs it, thank you so much, I hold you so dear. It's just a tough time that we're gonna have to get through."