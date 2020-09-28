AC/DC Upload New Images, Teaser Video

AC/DC have updated their Facebook page with new images and a teaser video, hopefully in anticipation of their forthcoming new album. Watch the teaser below and stay tuned for updates:



AC/DC fan site AC/DC Brasil recently posted two new photos of the band filming a new video, which the official AC/DC website has since pulled down. The still shots feature the current lineup of guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, bassist Cliff Williams alongside returned members singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd.

Last year AC/DC were seen working at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver with engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust). AC/DC ’s upcoming studio album will include the late Malcolm Young playing rhythm guitar on all tracks.

In 2016, Brian Johnson was forced to step down as AC/DC’s frontman after doctors told him to quit or go deaf. He was replaced on the road by Guns N' Roses singe Axl Rose. Malcolm Young died in November 2017 after suffering from dementia for several years.