AC/DC Vocalist BRIAN JOHNSON - "Angus Is Safe And Well"

On August 29th, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson called into the Old Fashioned Rock N' Roll Radio Show, hosted by Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh. An excerpt from their chat, which can be heard below, has been transcribed as follows:

Joe Walsh: Have you talked to Angus (Young - AC/DC guitarist) lately?

Brian Johnson: "Actually, it's the craziest thing. His wife, Ella, she loves to cook. And that's what we were talking about — how to make scones. It had nothing to do with music. And Angus is safe and well. And so is Phil (Rudd - AC/DC drummer). Cliff (Williams - AC/DC bassist) is up in the mountains of North Carolina… Cliff's a huntin' and shootin' and fishin' man. And I don't know where Stevie (Young - AC/DC rhythm guitarist) is. He's somewhere."

Looking ahead to 2021, Johnson commented: "It would be lovely just to get out there, stand on that stage, and just give it everything you've got. It's going to be the biggest roar you'll ever hear in your life, when any band, anywhere in the world, stands up there... it's going to be brilliant!"