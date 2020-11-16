AC/DC Vocalist BRIAN JOHNSON Talks New Album Pwr/Up - "We Had To Do Something Special For Malcolm"

During a recent interview with Tom Power, host of "Q" on CBC Radio One, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson talks about the recording of the band's new album Pwr/Up. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows;

"When we did get into the studio, after all the things that had happened, that was a minor miracle in itself," says Johnson. "To be back with all the boys, sometimes the feeling, right from the start, because Malcolm (Young, guitarist) had passed and we wanted really to make this a tribute to Malcolm. The man, he was our leader and friend, he was in the start of how AC/DC, the idea of making a sound that was different from anybody else. That's what he wanted to do, and he got his brother Angus in with him. And he kept that all the way through his life. There's no better way to give him tribute than to make him proud."

"Although he's not with us, he was everywhere in that studio, he touched everyone of us. Please don't think we're spiritual, we're not. It was just, it was there. And we knew we had to come up to the occasion. Malcolm and Angus had written some songs that they hadn't finished, and Angus brought them to the studio and said, 'Listen, this is what we got, me and Malcolm had written ten years earlier, they just weren't finished for Black Ice. So, we knew we had to do something special for Malcolm."

AC/DC's 17th studio album, Power Up, is out now. The Limited Edition Deluxe Lightbox, CD, Vinyl and Digital Download editions of Power Up are available for pre-order here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of pre-order options, which can be viewed at this location.

For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

The AC/DC lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) is firing on all cylinders once again.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Realize":

"Shot In The Dark" video:

"Shot In The Dark" behind the scenes:

"Demon Fire" teaser: