AC/DC’s Back In Black Album Certified 25x Platinum In The US

AC/DC's Back In Black album was certified 25x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America on December 6. The album has now shipped 25 million copies in the US. The album is only the third studio album in history to earn a 25x platinum certification, just behind Michael Jackson's Thriller (33x platinum) and the Eagles' Hotel California (26x platinum).

Back In Black, the band’s seventh studio album, was released in July 1980, and was their first to feature vocalist Brian Johnson, following the death of Bon Scott. The album, produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange, spawned the singles "You Shook Me All Night Long", "Hells Bells", "Back In Black", and "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution".

The album has sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.