AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Says Power Up Is A Tribute To Malcolm Young - “Just As Back In Black Was A Tribute To Bon Scott”

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson spoke with Scotland’s The Sunday Post about the band's long-awaited new album, Power Up. Here are a few excerpts from the chat:

The Sunday Post: What was it like recording the new album without founding member Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017?

Johnson: “We hadn’t been together for a while, so when we got into the studio in Vancouver there was a real electricity in the room. I can’t quite describe it and we aren’t spiritual people but Malcolm was there. He was everywhere, just all over the place. There was an energy, all the boys felt it.”

The Sunday Post: Do you regard the album as a tribute to Malcolm?

Johnson: “It is, just as Back In Black was a tribute to Bon Scott. We all met after his funeral, talking as if nothing had happened. It just felt like “the boys are back”, you know? The album has a certain energy I can’t put my finger on.”

The Sunday Post: Did you know when you all met up again that it was going to result in an album?

Johnson: “Getting back together with the lads was great, but we were only there to see if it was going to work. We didn’t know if it would, but after a couple of days we started to know. We just said: “Let’s just go for it. Every ounce of energy, every rhythm you’ve got in your boots, everything you’ve got in your head and your hands, let’s just take it to the cleaners!” And as I said, it was all for Mal. For us too, but it was all for Mal.”

For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Shot In The Dark" video:





