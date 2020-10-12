AC/DC’s BRIAN JOHNSON – “You Ask Any Singer, Give Them A Good Song, He’s Gonna Sing It The Best He Can”

Speaking to Australia’s Triple M, AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson spoke about the ease of working with his bandmates on their album, Power Up.

When asked about working on the new material, Johnson said; "You ask any singer, give them a good song, he's gonna sing it the best he can... it was just a joy for everybody. You look around you and you see their face, Angus, Stevie, Phil, Cliff. We had a ball."

AC/DC will release their new album, Power Up, on November 13 via Columbia Records. In the video below, guitarist Angus Young and vocalist Brian Johnson power up the deluxe lightbox.

The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe Power Up box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of “Shot In The Dark” blast out of the built-in speaker.

Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display.

The Limited Edition Deluxe Lightbox, CD, Vinyl and Digital Download editions of Power Up are available for pre-order here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of pre-order options, which can be viewed at this location.

Power Up is the long awaited new album from AC/DC, and the band’s 17th studio album. For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

Power Up is announced with the release of the album’s first single, “Shot In The Dark” (listen below), and features the lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) firing on all cylinders once again.

The band's label selected "Shot In The Dark" as the first single, although Brian Johnson teases there are plenty more like it on the full album.

Speaking to USA Today, Johnson states: "I wouldn't like to be the boy responsible for picking from the 12 songs, I really wouldn't," Johnson says good-naturedly. "That's the record company – they're usually pretty good at that stuff. Like Angus said, as soon as you turn this one on, you're like, 'That's AC/DC! Forget about it!' Nobody makes music like that. I think it's a great single, but I mean, there's a lot of good singles on there. I think that's why the album is such a hottie."

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot in the Dark"

"Through the Mists of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Shot In The Dark":