ACCEPT Announce Rise Of Chaos Festivals 2018 With Special Guests ORDEN OGAN, REFUGE And MONUMENT

The flagship of German heavy metal will present the Rise Of Chaos festivals in Germany for the first time in November. After the big success of their latest album Rise Of Chaos, Accept will be playing three festivals under the same name. As a platform for interesting, young and dynamic bands these festivals will be continued and presented by Continental Concerts in the next years to offer a live-spectacle to all fans of heavy metal.

Accept therefore invited Orden Ogan, Refuge and Monument for the festival shows 2018. While Orden Ogan are one of the most established bands in the German power metal scene, Refuge (with the original Rage linup from 1988-1993) are known for their slightly Ruhr-Area thrash metal. Fans of this Rage-era should be aware! Supporters of Maiden and Priest will be pleased with the young and dynamic guys of Monument. They do not make a secret about quoting their heroes in their own songs and are loudly spreading the flair of the 80s.

And yes, there still is the headliner - Accept. Accept is strongly marching forward and will not only perform the highlights from their latest record, but also play hits like "Balls To The Wall“, "Fast As A Shark“ and "Metal Heart“. So be there and “You'll get your balls to the wall, man”! Be there when, for the first time, the Rise Of Chaos festivals will celebrate their debut and shake the ground of Germany‘s event halls.