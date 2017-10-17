ACCEPT Drummer CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS Discusses Concert Attacks - “It Scares The Shit Out Of Me As A Musician, As A Fan It Makes Me Immensely Sad”; Video

Episode #249 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

“Christopher Williams, the drummer from Accept, joins us this week. We dig into just how BIG of a KISS fan Christopher is... you won’t believe what KISS collectible he owns! Even more interesting and exciting is that we learn Christopher got bit by the KISS bug in 1996. As he describes everything he experienced, everything he felt... the three of us comment on how he is describing just what we each felt... in the 1970s. Christopher also opens up and addresses how all of the recent attacks at music concerts and festivals makes him feel, how he felt playing Paris shortly after the Paris attack. Christopher is an amazing KISS fan and has some amazing stories and memories.”