ACCEPT - Former Bandmates UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER, PETER BALTES And STEFAN KAUFMANN Reunited In "Where The Angels Fly" Video

Three former Accept members - Udo Dirkschneider, Peter Baltes, and Stefan Kaufmann - recently reunited to record the song "Where The Angels Fly" in support of frontline workers. A video for the track can now be seen below.

Lineup:

Udo Dirkschneider - Vocals

Peter Baltes - Bass / Vocals

Stefan Kaufmann - Guitars / Vocals

Sven Dirkschneider - Drums

Manuela Markewitz - Vocals