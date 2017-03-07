ACCEPT - Platinum Editions Of First Four Albums Due In April

The first four albums by Accept (Accept, I'm A Rebel, Breaker, Restless And Wild) will be available as CD re-releases in digipak format on April 14th via AFM Records.

These reissues were compiled in close collaboration with original Accept vocalist Udo Dirkschneider (U.D.O./ Dirkschneider). The booklets include the song lyrics, old photos from the archives and liner notes by Udo.

In addition, I'm A Rebel, Breaker and Restless And Wild come with exclusive live bonus tracks, performed by Dirkschneider. Instead of written liner notes, the Accept album includes an audio-recorded interview with Udo in which he gives insight on the foundation of the band.

These Platinum Edition re-issues will only be available in North and South America, Asia, Russia, Turkey and the Baltic Countries.