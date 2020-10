ACCEPT Release New Single / Video "The Undertaker"

Accept have released the new single, "The Undertaker", as harbinger to their upcoming studio album. Check it out below.

"The Undertaker" is a catchy mid-tempo number with an eerie build that seeps into your skull, accompanied by stirring vocals from Mark Tornillo. It’s sure to deliver some memorable live moments. According to Wolf Hoffmann it‘s one of the most notable and brilliant pieces on the album.

The single and album were recorded in the "world capital of music" Nashville (USA). At the mixing desk was once again British master producer Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Megadeth among others), who has been responsible for the magnificent studio sound of Accept since 2010.

This is a 2-track single featuring a previously unreleased live version of “Life's A Bitch” recorded in Oulu, Finland in 2019 and will be released digitally as well as a limited edition 7“ vinyl in three colours, each limited to 300 copies. Colours are gold, white-marbled for Europe and red for the US.

