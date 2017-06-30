ACCEPT - “The Rise Of Chaos” Music Video Behind The Scenes Footage Part 4

Part 4 of a series of behind the scenes videos from Accept’s “The Rise Of Chaos” music is now available. All four clips, as well as the official video, can be seen below.

“The Rise Of Chaos” video:

“The Rise Of Chaos” behind the scenes:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

The song is the title track of the band’s upcoming new album, out on August 4th. Check out a pre-order video and a message from Wolf Hoffmann, below:

The band's fourth studio release through Nuclear Blast will continue the tradition of its three predecessors - Blood Of The Nations, Stalingrad, and Blind Rage - with grandeur and precision. Get your physical copy, here, or digitally here.

The cover artwork of the new record was created by the Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák.

"The Rise Of Chaos is something I have been thinking about often. Wherever we go - there is some hidden as well as some visible destruction and it kind of changes the world we know. What was there today - can be gone tomorrow and it’s somehow irritating, because it happens on so many levels and no one knows what comes next. The cover is our last stage set - but now clearly “destroyed" - like… after a catastrophe", explains Wolf Hoffmann.

The Rise Of Chaos tracklisting:

“Die By The Sword”

“Hole In The Head”

“The Rise Of Chaos”

“Koolaid”

“No Regrets”

“Analog Man”

“What’s Done Is Done”

“Worlds Colliding”

“Carry The Weight”

“Race To Extinction”

And if this wasn't enough, Accept will celebrate the album's live premiere exclusively on August 3rd, on the day before its release, as a part of a special show at Wacken Open Air, Germany. The set will consist of three parts, which represent the band's creative power:

Part 1 will bring fans a classic Accept set, packed with new and old hits. Part 2 will present another premiere: Wolf Hoffmann will be playing tracks from his solo album Headbangers Symphony, released in 2016, with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra for the very first time. On this record, Wolf has covered famous opuses by composers such as Beethoven, Vivaldi, and Mozart, in a metal guise. And in Part 3, all elements can be seen and heard together: Accept will make the holy Wacken ground shake by sharing the stage with the orchestra, supported by a complex multimedia show.

This unique concert experience will take place on this year's Night To Remember which makes it even more special. The Night To Remember is a celebrated, long-lasting Wacken tradition; for one night of the festival a selection of established bands will do something unique and special with their performance.

Wolf Hoffmann stated: "It's always impressive to see how bands take this evening seriously and how much love the artists and the organising team put into their work to get a varied result. It's a great tradition which underlines and documents the top-notch level of the international rock community like nothing else. We also want to present something that Accept has never done before, we hope we can give something really special to the fans."

"Accept have been and are still a very important part of Germany's heavy metal scene. We're really looking forward to having them with us once more. With this epic concept, the Thursday evening will be one to remember for sure," stated Thomas Jensen, organizer of Wacken Open Air.

Get your tickets for W:O:A here.