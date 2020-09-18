ACCEPT To Release "The Undertaker" Single In October; Video Teaser

Accept will release the new single, "The Undertaker", as harbinger to their upcoming studio album on October 2 via Nuclear Blast. The track is a catchy mid-tempo number with an eerie build that seeps into your skull, accompanied by stirring vocals from Mark Tornillo. It’s sure to deliver some memorable live moments.

According to Wolf Hoffmann it‘s one of the most notable and brilliant pieces on the album. At the same time as the single, an accompanying video will be released on October 2. Watch a teaser below.

The single and album were recorded in the "world capital of music" Nashville (USA). At the mixing desk was once again British master producer Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Megadeth among others), who has been responsible for the magnificent studio sound of Accept since 2010.

The single will be a 2-track single featuring a previously unreleased live version of “Life's A Bitch” recorded in Oulu, Finland in 2019 and will be released digitally as well as a limited edition 7“ vinyl in three colours, each limited to 300 copies. Colours are gold, white-marbled for Europe and red for the US.

All formats can be pre-ordered below:

- Pre-order vinyl

- Pre-save digital