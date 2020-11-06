ACCEPT - Too Mean To Die Album Details Revealed; Title Track Lyric Video Streaming

In uncertain times like these you can rely on Accept to deliver the goods - they will not let anything or anyone get them down, not even a virus.

The metal legends prove this definitively with brand new track, "Too Mean To Die". Released as an advance single today, it is intended both as a gift to fans and to wet the appetite for their full-length masterpiece, their 16th studio album Too Mean To Die, which will be released on January via Nuclear Blast.

"Too Mean To Die" is a track full of unrestrained power and pure energy, certain to rip you out of all lethargy and any corona depression, no sooner than the first note hits. The lyric video for the new single can be found below.

Accept mastermind Wolf Hoffmann explains: "We decided to not let ourselves be overly influenced by current events. Fans will get a hard, direct and uncompromising metal album, but of course accompanied with a wink: we are too mean to die! Weeds do not go away! Accept do not let themselves get down!"

That's exactly how the title track comes across: driving, uncompromising, turned up to twelve! With a feeling of invincibility - "Too Mean To Die"!

The new album is available on CD, Cassette, 2-LP Vinyl in 8 colors plus as ltd. Edition Delux Box Set containing a CD Digipack, special colored 2-LP with a Pop-Out-Snake, cover patch and a signed autograph by the band as well as digital on all platforms. Pre-order/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Zombie Apocalypse"

"Too Mean To Die"

"Overnight Sensation"

"No Ones Master"

"The Undertaker"

"Sucks To Be You"

"Symphony Of Pain"

"The Best Is Yet To Come"

"How Do We Sleep"

"Not My Problem"

"Samson And Delilah"

"Too Mean To Die" lyric video:

"The Undertaker" video: