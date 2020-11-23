ACCUSER Release "A Cycle's End" Guitar Playthrough Video

Accuser recently released their new self-titled album via Metal Blade Records. Get it here, and watch a guitar playthrough video for "A Cycle's End", below:

Since they began flying the flag for German thrash in the '80s, Accuser have gone on to prove themselves one of the most enduring forces in global metal. With eleven full-lengths behind them, they return in 2020 with their latest masterwork: a blistering collection that captures everything that makes the band so vital, produced by longtime collaborator Martin Buchwalter (who has worked on five Accuser albums) and mastered by Dan Swanö.

Accuser tracklisting:

"Misled Obedience"

"Phantom Graves"

"Temple Of All"

"Lux in Tenebris"

"Be None The Wiser"

"Rethink"

"Psychocision"

"Contamination"

"The Eliminator"

"Seven Lives"

"A Cycle's End"

Album stream:

"Phantom Graves" video:

Accuser lineup:

Frank Thoms - vocals/guitars

René Schütz - guitars

Frank Kimpel - bass

Olli Fechner - drums