ACE FREHLEY Live In California; Quality Video Streaming

California Rock News has uploaded some quality video footage shot at original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s show on January 29th at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, CA. Check out a few clips below, and more (along with photos) at the above link.

Louder Noise caught up with Frehley and his finance Rachel at the Revolver Music Awards in New York City back on December 13th. Ace discusses his Origins Vol 1. album, plans for 2017, and that possible KISS reunion tour.

Asked if there are any updates on the KISS reunion rumours, Ace resonds: “I haven’t hear anything from Paul and Gene, you know, but if it’s going to happen, it should happen next year, I would assume. 2017 seems like a ripe year. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below:

January

30 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

February

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

4 - Jackson, CA - Jackson Rancheria Casino & Hotel

10 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

11 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

28 - Rosario, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix

March

2 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix

3 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix

5 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Tom Brasil

11 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pabellón Cuervo, Palacio De Los Deportes