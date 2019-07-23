ACE FREHLEY On KISS - "My Relationship With Those Guys Has Improved Dramatically Over The Last Year"; 1-Hour Q&A Video Streaming

Three Sides Of The Coin's Tommy Sommers sat down with the original spaceman and lead guitarist of KISS, Ace Frehley, for an intimate Q&A event presented by FAN HQ. Watch the video below:

Ace Frehley and Sebastian Bach have been confirmed as headliners for Kruise Fest 2019, the premier two-day music festival leading up to the annual KISS Kruise, sailing out of Miami, Florida this October. This year's event will once again be held in Miami and will feature former KISS member Ace Frehley as the Day 2 headliner and self proclaimed KISS fanatic Sebastian Bach headlining Day 1 with music both days by Miami's own DJ Noiz.

A press release states: This October, sailing out of Miami, Florida, the 9th annual KISS Kruise will take to the high seas with over 3,000 KISS fans aboard and ready to rock! Each year, in true KISS Army style, various fan-organized pre-kruise parties and reunions are held in the city of departure. This year, nine-time kruisers Joe D’Angelo and Jay Jadofsky are teaming up with fellow kruisers Neil Davis and Bill Alward to present Kruise Fest, a two-day music festival and Rock-n-Roll Expo at the DoubleTree Hilton Convention Center in Miami, FL.

The event takes place on Monday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 29 with a lineup of Grammy-winners and rock standouts. Opening the Monday show are fan favorites Jaded Past and KISS Kruise alumni The No. 13’s. They are followed by an amazing performance by the Kruise Fest All-Star Band. Anchored by Ace Frehley‘s touring band, the group will be joined by Grammy-winners John Regan and Bob Kulick, and artists including Richie Scarlet and Tod Howarth, with more to be announced. Closing out the night will be Sebastian Bach performing a full set consisting of the first Skid Row album in its entirety.

Tuesday will feature a non-make-up acoustic set by KISSterious, a tribute band from The Netherlands, followed by front man extraordinaire John Corabi (Motley Crüe, Ratt, The Dead Daisies) performing poolside in what is sure to be a highlight of this two-day event. Hosting the pool party will be Steve Mitchell, “ChippenPaul Stanley” of the Las Vegas tribute, SinCity KISS. The evening set begins with KISS America (Florida’s ultimate KISS tribute band!), followed by international recording act Thunder Mother from Sweden, and Return Of The Comet (featuring members of Frehley’s Comet.) Tuesday’s headliner will be none other than the Spaceman himself, Ace Frehley. Ace will be performing a full set with his band AND will jam two songs with Return Of The Comet for a once in a lifetime experience for those in attendance.

Throughout both days, between-set tunes will be provided by Miami’s own KISS Kruise alum DJ Noiz, entertaining the crowd with favorite rock songs and mixes. Also on-site will be an International KISS Exchange and Rock-n-Roll Expo featuring vendors selling KISS and rock memorabilia. Special Expo guests in attendance Tuesday will be Jake J and the Killjoys, former KISS security Big John Harte, KISS and Dio album designer Ken Kelly, and several KISS podcast representatives. Fans will have the chance to meet and interact with all special guests!

General Admission tickets are only $85 and admit you to all the shows in the concert hall on BOTH days! For tickets and hotel and event details go to www.kruisefest.com.