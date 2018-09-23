ACE FREHLEY To Sit In With Jimmy Kimmel Live! House Band This Monday

On September 24th (Monday), original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will sit in with Cleto And The Cletones, the official house band for Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Check local listings for air times.

Frehley rejoined former bandmate Gene Simmons on stage on August 31st at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Video of their performance of the KISS classic "Deuce" can be seen below:

Frehley also joined Simmons at his Melbourne show on August 30th. Watch footage of them performing "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" below: