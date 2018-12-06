ACE FREHLEY To Tour With ALICE COOPER In 2019

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley released his new solo album, Spaceman, this past October via eOne Music. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, Ace revealed he was planning to tour with Alice Cooper during the second half of 2019.

“I have two shows coming up in January on the West Coast,” Frehley told Eddie Trunk. “We’re doing Seattle, Sacramento, and they might even add some shows and bring us all the way down to San Diego. And then I think I might be doing some tour dates with Alice Cooper in the summer. My guys get along with their guys, and I’ve known Alice forever. So that’s always gonna be a lot of fun. I think they’re talking about July and August – it’ll be five weeks. So that can be a really special thing.”

Although Ace isn't currently scheduled to take part in the upcoming KISS - End Of The Road Tour, he's making arrangements should the opportunity arise. “There’s always a chance I might get that emergency phone call. I told my agent to build into my contract, in the event I do get an emergency phone call and KISS wants me to join the tour and take over for Tommy [Thayer], that I can get out of the dates that I’ve booked for the summer.”

Listen to the complete interview via the audio player below:

(Photo - Jay Gilbert)