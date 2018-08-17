ACE MAFIA To Release Self-Title EP Featuring JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER; "Snakes 'N' Ladders" Video Streaming

UK hard rock band Ace Mafia have announced the release of their new self-titled EP on September 15th. The EP features Richie Faulkner on lead and rhythm guitars before leaving Ace Mafia to join Judas Priest. The video for the single “Snakes ‘Nʼ Ladders” can be seen below.

The EP was mixed and mastered by Phil Kinman, all music recorded and written by Ace Mafia, Bruna Agra (former drummer), Richie Faulkner (former lead guitarist), Sam Gharbaoui (K. Ghibli’s brother). The EP will be officially launched on September 29th at the Big Red, one of Londonʼs premier hard rock venues.

Tracklisting:

"Snakes 'N' Ladders"

"Face To Face"

"Stop Loss"

"Breathlessness"

"Snakes 'N' Ladders" video:

Ace Mafia is:

Ben Lundy - lead guitar

K. Ghibli - rhythm guitar, vocals

Jerry Sadowski - drums

Geos - bass, backing vocals

Former lead guitarist:

Richie Faulkner - lead and rhythm guitars