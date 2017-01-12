ACEY SLADE Selling Only Acoustic Guitar He's Ever Owned, Along With Audio Recording

"Here we go! Your chance to bid on the only acoustic guitar I've ever owned, and a recording of the song of your choice," says Acey Slade (Murderdolls, Joan Jett).

"I used this guitar extensively for radio appearances to promote the Life album with Dope. I hand picked it from the Epiphone showroom in Nashville and it's been the only acoustic I've used since. Just to sweeten the pot - whomever wins this guitar, I'll record an acoustic version of any song you want from my resume. Any song, from any band - you name it and it's yours alone. So is the guitar..."

Place your bid now via eBay; auction closes January 17th.