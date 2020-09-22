ACT OF CREATION Unleash "Break New Ground" Video

German death metal unit Act Of Creation are back with The Uncertain Light, the follow-up to their 2014 offering Thion, which is set to be released on October 16th via Black Sunset / MDD.

This five-piece was previously known as E605, being among the veterans of the German death metal scene. They have just issued a new video for the track "Break New Ground", which can be seen below.

The drums for The Uncertain Light were recorded at Kohlekeller Studios, while the other parts were set up at Cursed Studios. Mix and mastering was done by Dennis Koehne (Sodom, Exhumer, Caliban), while the artwork was conceived by Timon Kokott.

Tracklisting:

"The Burning Place"

"Break New Ground"

"Violet Red"

"Reflection"

"Sector F"

"Legion"

"State Of Agony"

"Confused Illusion"

"Hatefriend"

"The Uncertain Light"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

(Photo by Peter Herzmoneit)