ACT OF DENIAL Featuring Members Of SOILWORK, TESTAMENT And SEPTICFLESH Reveal Debut Album Tracklist, Confirm Guest Appearances By Guitarists PETER WICHERS, RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL And MATTIAS IA EKLUNDH

Act Of Denial is a melodic death metal band / project formed in 2020 comprised of lead guitarist and songwriter Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim), guitarist and lyricist Luger (Benighted, Koziak), vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Krimh (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra). They have checked in with the following update:

"Now, when the album is soon to be mixed and mastered, and that would be in the next few weeks, we would like to say a couple of words for the upcoming album, titled Negative, revealing its tracklisting (read below) and announcing the new special guests who have contributed to this project as guest appearances.

- Mattias Ia Eklundh, Swedish guitarist and vocalist, known for his work with Freak Kitchen, Jonas Hellborg Trio and Art Metal

- Peter Wichers is best known as one of the founding members of Soilwork

- and for the last guest on this album will be one of the superstars in metal and rock industry, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal! He was one of two lead guitarists in Guns N' Roses from 2006 until 2014 and performed on their sixth studio album, Chinese Democracy. He is currently the guitarist for the supergroup Sons Of Apollo and also guitarist and vocalist for the band Asia.

So again we would thank all the people involved in this project since it was really hard to put this together and hope this is just the beginning and there will be more of this in the future. For the fans: Thank you for your support,stay tuned for some more melodic tunes."

Tracklist:

"Puzzle Heart"

"Controlled"

"Down That Line"

"Negative"

"Reflection Wall"

"In The Depths Of Destruction"

"Lost Circle"

"Your Dark Desires"

"Slave"

"Clutching At Rails Of Light"

