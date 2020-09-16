ACT OF DENIAL Featuring Members Of SOILWORK, TESTAMENT, KOZIAK, SEPTICFLESH And THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Post Teaser For New "Controlled" Single Featuring DEATH Guitarist BOBBY KOELBLE

Act Of Denial is a melodic death metal band / project formed in 2020 composed of lead guitarist and songwriter Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim), guitarist and lyricist Luger (Benighted, Koziak), vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Krimh (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra).

Today the band has issued their first studio update and teaser video for new single "Controlled". Guitarist / lyricist Luger comments:

"We are currently in the studio finishing our debut album Negative, including 10 songs. The finished songs are already in the process of mixing in Fredman studio. Me and Voi decided not to focus on one genre so there will be tunes for every metal fan. We're doing this mostly for ourselves and the songs we write are the songs we love to listen at home, hoping they will reach also to other people, as to ourselves. We saw the reaction of the fans, after hearing our 'Puzzle Heart', and we noticed that people like to hear some good old melodic death metal Gothenburg sound from the '90s, in our days, so we wanted to add 'Puzzle Heart' to our debut album. Our second single, 'Controlled', will be unleashed on September 20th. What is special in this single is that it features another special guest who contributed to this project, Death's Bobby Koelble, a guest who is well known to all metal fans. So stay tuned!"

Watch the teaser video for "Controlled", presented by Bobby Koelble himself, below:

Lead guitarist/songwriter Voi Cox adds:

"We were always influenced by swedish style and sound when we were kids that's why it is a big honor to us to have Bjorn from Soilwork on this album, also Fredrik Nordström from Fredman Studio who basically invented that sound. We grew up listening to Soilwork, At The Gates, Dark Tranquillity, In Flames and of course Death, and that's why we're so excited that Steve is in this project, too. So we are very much influenced by those bands but that doesn't mean that our songs will sound like that and you will hear all that in our debut album."

Furthermore the band is thrilled to announce that their debut single “Puzzle Heart”, just in 7 days, has received over for 10k views: "We want to thank our Fans for their great support, it's highly appreciated!"

Check out the debut single "Puzzle Heart" below, taken from their forthcoming album, entitled Negative.

Purchase the track here. Check out the band's official Facebook page here.