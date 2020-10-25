ACT OF DENIAL Featuring Members Of SOILWORK, TESTAMENT, KOZIAK, SEPTICFLESH And THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Release New Single / Video "Down That Line"

Act Of Denial is a melodic death metal band / project formed in 2020 comprised of lead guitarist and songwriter Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim), guitarist and lyricist Luger (Benighted, Koziak), vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Krimh (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra). They have released an official video for the song "Down That Line" from their forthcoming debut album. Check it out below.

The band stated: "We are proud to release our 3rd and new single 'Down That Line' and this time in full band line-up. All band members contributed to this video recording in their home studios. Another melodic death metal song different from previous ones and this time with Bjorn Strid as lyricist and amazing vocal melodies and range gives this song a special touch and feeling. Stay tuned from more of AOD and new special guests which we will reveal in upcoming days!!"

The band recently released their second single "Controlled".

Guitarist / lyricist Luger comments: "The finished songs are already in the process of mixing in Fredman Studio. Me and Voi decided not to focus on one genre so there will be tunes for every metal fan. We're doing this mostly for ourselves and the songs we write are the songs we love to listen at home, hoping they will reach also to other people, as to ourselves."

Lead guitarist / songwriter Voi Cox adds:"We were always influenced by Swedish style and sound when we were kids, that's why it is a big honor to us to have Bjorn from Soilwork on this album, also Fredrik Nordström from Fredman Studio who basically invented that sound. We grew up listening to Soilwork, At The Gates, Dark Tranquillity, In Flames and ofc Death, and that's why we're so excited that Steve is in this project, too. So we are very much influenced by those bands but that doesn't mean that our songs will sound like that and you will hear all that in our debut album."

Furthermore the band is thrilled to announce that their debut single “Puzzle Heart”, in just seven days, has received over 10,000 views: "We want to thank our fans for their great support, it's highly appreciated!"

Check out the debut single "Puzzle Heart" below, taken from Act Of Denial's forthcoming album, entitled Negative.

Purchase the track here, and be sure to check out the band's official Facebook page.