ADAGIO Unveil "Darkness Machine" Video

Paris-based progressive metal band Adagio will release their new album, Life, on July 26th. However, the video for "Darkness Machine" can be enjoyed now:

Taking their time to create their unique and highly personal fifth full-length album, Life, it has been seven years since Adagio’s last studio release, Archangels In Black.

"The impetus behind the band’s dormancy spanning almost a decade was our commitment to doing justice to our material," says guitarist Stéphan Forté. "To release the album in an incomplete or premature state would be a disservice to the music, the band, and most of all, to the fans."

With Life, Adagio pushes the experience past just music, plunging the listener into a powerful introspective experience. "Fear, joy, sorrow, love, pain, ecstasy... What if we could visit each of these emotions like exhibits in a museum? ‘Life’ takes you on contemplative journey, exploring the complex yet beautiful contortions of the subconscious mind." Each track is like a portrait in a gallery giving the audience a glimpse into the minds of the band members.

Stylistically, Life brings Adagio back to their progressive roots while expanding their musical boundaries. From the heavy "Subrahmanya" which is available as the first single now, and which combines traditional Eastern Ethnic and Djent influences, to the dark and mesmerizing "I'll Possess You," Life is an epic canvas of atmospheres which will take the listener back to the ethereal places they had once visited but never managed to find again.

This album features several lineup changes for Adagio. Life marks the return of singer Kelly "Sundown" Carpenter, who had previously performed live vocals for the band. It also brings us the new addition violinist Mayline, adding new ethnic textures and dimensions to the band’s sound.

Life will be released on July 26th; pre-order it here. The first single "Subrahmanya" is available for streaming now officially via the band's Facebook page (listen below). The single is also available from the Zeta Nemesis store.

Adagio lineup:

Kelly Sundown - Singer

Stéphan Forté - Guitar

Franck Hermanny - Bass

Kevin Codfert - Keyboards

Guillaume Bergiron - Drums

Mayline - Violin