ADAKAIN Tracking Two New Songs In L.A.; Live Schedule Mapped Out

Texas hard rockers, Adakain, are currently in Los Angeles tracking two new songs that were written after their first Mid-West/West Coast headline tour last fall. The band are using producer and well-known RA frontman Sahaj Ticotin, who has produced and written music for Stitched Up Heart, Starset, and Sevendust.

The band has also revealed that they'll be using mixing guru Ben Grosse (Sevendust, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin) for the final mastering and mixdown. Look for both songs to appear on a remastered and rereleased version of the band's 2015 self-released debut Never Coming Home which will be released in May and, feature a few well-known musical guest appearances this time around.

The band is set to launch into a two-week headliner stint around the Texas/Oklahoma area mid-February and then in March, frontman/guitarist Ryan Ray, Corey Goodwin (guitar/vocals), KC Jenkins (bass/vocals) , and Dan Johnson (drums) will embark on a 2-month, spring co-headlining tour whose lineup will be officially announced in the coming weeks. That tour will lead to the band's performance spot at this year's tour Rocklahoma Axis Entertainment Stage. The band will close the evening right behind Def Leppard and Soundgarden.

“Hey Girl” video: