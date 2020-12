ADAMANTIS, TRAVELER Members Join Forces For Cover Of QUEENSRŸCHE’s “Eyes Of A Stranger”

Javier Estrada and Evgeny Gromovoy (pictured above) of Adamantis have joined forces with members of Traveler, Borrowed Time, Hellville and Lethargus to pay tribute to metal legends Queensrÿche with a cover of their classic track, “Eyes Of A Stranger”, filming a video to capture the proceedings.

Drums recorded by Steve Aliperta from Kennedy Studios. Mixed by Jan Loncik.

Lineup:

Vocals - Jean-Pierre Abboud (Borrowed Time, Traveler, Gatekeeper)

Guitars - Oscar Chaves (Hellville)

Guitars - Javier Estrada (Adamantis)

Bass - Dennis Schwan (Borrowed Time)

Keys - Elena Alonso (Lethargus)

Drums - Evgeny Gromovoy (Adamantis)