ADRENALINE MOB Bassist DAVID Z. Killed In Fatal Highway Accident - "The World Lost Someone Pretty Special"

The Gainesville Sun is reporting Adrenaline Mob was involved in a earlier this afternoon in Florida. One person has died and six others were injured when a tractor-trailer veered off Interstate 75 near Micanopy and struck the group’s RV that had pulled off the highway with a flat tire. Out of the nine people who were in the vehicles, one died, six were taken to area hospitals, and the other two declined medical treatment. Of the six injured, three were listed in critical condition and the other three in stable condition.

It has been confirmed that Adrenaline Mob bassist David Zablidowsky was the one fatality. Former Adrenaline Mob bassist Jon Moyer has posted the following message:

"This talented, humble, sweet soul left us today way too soon. If you saw him perform you were lucky. If you knew him you were blessed. RIP David Z. You were a beast on stage and it was my pleasure to have shared it with you on your last days. Going to miss you brother."

David Z was also a member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Long time friend and bandmate Chris Caffery posetd on Facebook with the folllowing message:

"I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. When I'm able to digest this enough to put it in words I will pay my respects to my little brother David here. For now my thoughts and prayers are with his mother and brothers and those closest to him. Also with Russell and Mike Orlando and everyone involved in that terrible accident yesterday. Again, I appreciate your kind words. I see the words 'Sorry for your loss.' This wasn't my loss...the world lost someone pretty special."

Following are several more messages in tribute to David Z. from the rock and metal community:

Heart goes out to Adrenaline Mob band members and families. — STEPHEN PEARCY



GOD BLESS DAVID "Z" ZABLIDOWSKY - Condolences & Prayers of STRENGTH & LIGHT To His FAMILY & Our ADRENALINE MOB BROTHERS - Zakk Wylde


