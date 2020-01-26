ADRIAN SMITH On IRON MAIDEN's Longevity - "We've Never Relied On Records Or Radio Play" (Video)
January 26, 2020, 22 minutes ago
Anderton's Music caught up with Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith at NAMM 2020 in Anaheim, CA. He discussed some of his previous visits to NAMM, his influences as a guitar player, working with Jackson Guitars, and what he believes is the secret to Iron Maiden's longevity.
Smith on Iron Maiden: "We've always toured a lot, we've never relied on records or radio play, and we've always gone around the world building up (our fanbase). If you build up a fanbase like that it tends to have longevity."
Last year, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain announced he would be stepping behind a new kit. After a long relationship with Sonor, McBrain will now be using drums manufactured by British Drum Co.
In the new video below from Rhythm Magazine, McBrain gives a detailed look at his signature Icarus drum kit on the British Drum Co. stand at NAMM 2020.