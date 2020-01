Germany's Aeons Confer have released a video for "Impactors", a track from their Zero Elysium album, released in 2019. Watch the clip below, and get the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"27 000 000 Years"

"Impactors"

"Termination Artifacts"

"Wise Deflector"

"Plasmoid"

"Confront the Sum"

"Nemesis"

"Repulse"

"Zero Elysium"

"Pandemonium"

"Impactors" video: