AERIAL Release "Foreign Coast" Music Video

Progressive metalcore quartet, Aerial, has released their new music video, "Foreign Coast”, off their 2016 EP Foresight. Watch below.

After spending six months in the UK writing and recording., the band reached out to Keaton Goldwire, of Invent, Animate and Jesse Cash of Erra to produce the five track EP. Mixed and mastered by Brian Hood (Memphis May Fire, Erra), the group came away with their debut EP which reached over 250,000 streams in a short couple months.

"We've put a lot of work into this EP, and being an independent band makes everything so much more expensive and time consuming," says vocalist, Markus Johnsen. "Getting all this positive feedback means everything!"

Foresight is available to purchase on iTunes and all other online music retailers. Watch "Foreign Coast" below: