AEROSMITH Confirmed For Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest - "This Is Going To Be One Hell Of A Party"
December 20, 2018, an hour ago
Aerosmith are among the acts confirmed for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, taking place at Atlanta, GA’s State Farm Arena from January 31st - February 2nd. Other acts performing throughout the event include Ludacris, Migos, Post Malone, Bruno Mars, and Cardi B.
Says Aerosmith: "This is going to be one hell of a party, Atlanta... Post Malone will be joining us at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Friday, February 1st! Let’s kick off Super Bowl weekend with a bang."
Get tickets here. More info here.