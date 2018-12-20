AEROSMITH Confirmed For Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest - "This Is Going To Be One Hell Of A Party"

Aerosmith are among the acts confirmed for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, taking place at Atlanta, GA’s State Farm Arena from January 31st - February 2nd. Other acts performing throughout the event include Ludacris, Migos, Post Malone, Bruno Mars, and Cardi B.

Says Aerosmith: "This is going to be one hell of a party, Atlanta... Post Malone will be joining us at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Friday, February 1st! Let’s kick off Super Bowl weekend with a bang."

Get tickets here. More info here.