AEROSMITH Confirmed For Southern Ontario's Roxodus Music Fest; Event Expands To Four Days

The Roxodus Music Fest, being held at the Edenvale Airport, 90 minutes north of Toronto, Ontario and just south of Wasaga Beach, has added another day to the schedule. The event now runs from July 11 - 14.

Organizers have issued the following update: "Roxodus Music Fest is proud to announce that America's greatest rock band, Aerosmith, will be headlining on Sunday, July 14! Aerosmith boasts multi-platinum albums, over 150 million albums sold worldwide, four Grammys, eight American Music Awards, six Billboard Awards, and so much more. After their wildly anticipated Las Vegas Residency, Deuces Are Wild, Aerosmith will be making Roxodus their only Canadian stop in 2019! Let's hear it for the Bad Boys of Boston!!"

The festival lineup is as follows:

Thursday, July 11 - Nickelback, Collective Soul, Big Wreck, Headstones, Honeymoon Suite, Headpins, Lee Aaron.

Friday, July 12 - Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Billy Idol, Blondie, Prism, Saga.

Saturday, July 13 - Kid Rock, Alice Cooper, Peter Frampton, Orianthi, Streetheart.

Sunday, July 14 - Aerosmith, Matthew Good, Theory Of A Deadman, I Mother Earth.

