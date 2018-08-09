AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY Confirms Las Vegas Residency In 2019

Aerosmith will begin celebrating their 50th anniversary with a Las Vegas residency in 2019, reports Best Classic Bands.

Guitarist Joe Perry revealed the news during an August 8th live interview with disc jockey Dennis Elsas on The Beatles Channel on SiriusXM satellite radio. When asked if Aerosmith would be making an announcement during their upcoming August 15th appearance on NBC’s The Today Show, Perry replied, "We’re going to be doing a residency in Vegas starting next spring. What we want to do is something that I haven’t seen before… just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place. We want to do something different. We’re in the middle of the production now. What we’re talking about is having an experience that you wouldn’t be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour."

"I feel like we’ve been out of the wind for a while and it seems like it would be a really cool thing to bring some of the history back, so the production is gonna look like that. But without losing what we are: a hardcore rock and roll band."

"We’re having almost weekly conversations about the production and how we’re gonna keep it true and honest to the heartbeat of the rock and roll that we play but still add an element that people will want to see. I haven’t been this excited about a project with Aerosmith in quite a while."

