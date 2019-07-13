AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY On Band's Upcoming 50th Anniversary - "Any Gigs We Do Next Year Will Be Celebrated As 50 Years; By No Means Will It Be A Farewell Tour"

The Star Tribune recently spoke with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, who discussed rge band's residency performances in Las Vegas, working with frontman Steven Tyler, the Hollywood Vampires, the possibility of a new Aerosmith record, and his health. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

On a new Aerosmith album

Perry: "There’s a chance we’re up for it. We’re just getting settled into this (Vegas) thing, and I’m hoping the continuity of playing together like this is going to point the way for us to get back to the studio. I’d like to see another album or at least a couple more songs. I know it’s there."

On Steven Tyler

Perry: "We’re getting along good. We both want the same thing. We just go at it in different ways. That’s one of the things we’ve learned. We don’t let it get personal. We hang out together. We still have our issues but it’s only about music. With Steven and I, it’s been tumultuous over the years but we don’t want to waste any time on that. We definitely have a good time together.”

On Aerosmith’s 50th Anniversary

Perry: "Any gigs we do next year will be celebrated as 50 years. By no means will it be a farewell tour. Maybe we’ll go to 75. We’ll see."

Aerosmith still has its original five members. Only ZZ Top can claim the distinction of having the same lineup as it had a half-century ago. Aerosmith was formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1970 and consists of Perry, Steven Tyler (vocals), Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums), and Brad Whitford (guitar).

Aerosmith has just wrapped up the second leg of their Las Vegas residency, Deuces Are Wild, at the Park Theater at Park MGM. The band has released this new video, offering a recap of their show on July 4:

The Deuces Are Wild show is presented with live THX certified L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound in partnership with THX and L-Acoustics. The show, directed by Amy Tinkham, opens with a roughly 30-minute retrospective of the band's career with previously unreleased audio and visuals from Aerosmith's archive. For this segment, Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for The Beatles' Love by Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, took some of the band’s classic music and material from recording sessions and remixed it for immersive sound at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Remaining dates include:

September 21, 23, 26, 28

October 1, 3, 6, 8

November 14, 16, 19, 21, 24, 26, 29

December 1, 4

