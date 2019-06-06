AEROSMITH Museum To Open At Park MGM Vegas Later This Month

On June 19th, Aerosmith will kick off the second leg of their Las Vegas residency, Deuces Are Wild, by allowing fans access to their museum which showcases incredible items the band has collected in their nearly 50 years together, reports Nikki Bowers of lasvegasnow.com.

The exhibit is a living timeline of Aerosmith's career, including Steven Tyler's high school drumset, original lyrics for "Walk This Way", over 20 guitars, and some of their most notable awards.

Initially, the museum was only accessible to VIP ticket holders, but now the exhibit, located in the lower level of Park Theater at Park MGM where the band is performing, is open for tours starting at 12 p.m. on June 19th. Tickets can be purchased here.

Aerosmith have released highlights from the first month of their Deuces Are Wild residency at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. Watch below:

The Deuces Are Wild show is presented with live THX certified L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound in partnership with THX and L-Acoustics. The show, directed by Amy Tinkham, opens with a roughly 30-minute retrospective of the band's career with previously unreleased audio and visuals from Aerosmith's archive. For this segment, Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for The Beatles' Love by Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, took some of the band’s classic music and material from recording sessions and remixed it for immersive sound at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Remaining dates include:

June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2, 4, 7, 9

Aerosmith released the video below, filmed on April 23rd: